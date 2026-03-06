HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » UP Man and Family Face Charges in Wife's Alleged Dowry Murder

UP Man and Family Face Charges in Wife's Alleged Dowry Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 06, 2026 17:47 IST

A man and his family in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, are facing charges for allegedly murdering his wife over dowry demands and staging it as a suicide, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • A man and his family are accused of murdering his wife in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly over a dowry demand.
  • The victim's mother filed a complaint alleging that her daughter was murdered after failing to meet a dowry demand of Rs 20 lakh.
  • The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act.
  • Police investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to arrest all the accused in the dowry death case.

Police have registered a case against a man and four of his family members for allegedly murdering his 32-year-old wife and hanging her body to make it appear as a suicide in the Bairia area here, an officer said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonam Singh, 32.

 

According to police, the case was registered on Thursday at Bairia Police Station on the complaint of Manju Devi, a resident of Maharajpur village in the Sahatwar area, who is the mother of the victim.

In her complaint, Manju Devi alleged that her daughter was married to Markandey Singh of Sonbarsa village on December 11, 2023. On March 4, her husband and in-laws allegedly murdered her over a dowry demand of Rs 20 lakh and later hanged the body to portray it as suicide.

Based on the complaint, a named case was registered against Markandey Singh, his father Anil Singh, mother Devanti Singh, brother Piyush Singh, and sister-in-law Mani Singh, under sections 85 (cruelty to woman) and 89 (2) (miscarriage without woman's consent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

SHO of Bairia Police Station Rajendra Prasad Singh said the post-mortem report revealed that the death was due to hanging. Efforts are on to arrest all the accused, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man, Family Accused of Murdering Wife Over Dowry
Man, Family Accused of Murdering Wife Over Dowry
Woman Commits Suicide Due to Dowry Pressure in UP
Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh
Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh
Man, Brother Get Life Term for Wife's Murder
Man Kills Wife, Then Himself, Over Inability to Have Children

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Kareena and Saif Spotted at Airport with Their Kids0:58

Kareena and Saif Spotted at Airport with Their Kids

Urfi Javed Stuns in Daring Lock-and-Key Ensemble1:01

Urfi Javed Stuns in Daring Lock-and-Key Ensemble

Aamir Khan Arrives in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's Star-Studded Wedding! 0:25

Aamir Khan Arrives in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO