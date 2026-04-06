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UP: Bodies of Man and Woman Found, Suspected Suicide Due to Affair

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 09:04 IST

A suspected affair led to a tragic double suicide in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, where the bodies of a man and married woman were found in a field, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • Bodies of a man and married woman found in a field in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, suggesting a possible suicide.
  • Police suspect an affair between the deceased, who resided in Manesar, Haryana.
  • The woman was reported missing by her husband in Manesar prior to the discovery.
  • Evidence at the scene included an empty container of sulphas tablets and sulphas powder, indicating a possible method of suicide.
  • Police are conducting a post-mortem to determine the cause of death and further investigate the circumstances.

The bodies of a man and a married woman were found in a field here, with police suspecting that the two committed suicide due to their affair, officials have said.

Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Singh on Sunday said that upon receiving information, Kalpi Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Brahm Tiwari arrived at Lohar village with a police team.

 

They impounded a motorcycle bearing a Haryana registration number, based on which the bodies were identified as Pramod (35) and Poonam (36).

An investigation revealed their families resided in Manesar, in Haryana's Gurugram district, the SP said.

He said that Pramod worked as a taxi driver and frequently visited the home of the woman's husband, Harishankar.

Her husband had also lodged a missing person report for Poonam at the Manesar police station on March 27.

An empty container of sulphas tablets was found in Pramod's pocket, and a small packet of sulphas powder was also recovered from the scene, the officer said.

Singh said prima facie, the case appears to be related to an affair. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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