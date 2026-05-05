Husband Arrested In UP Dowry Death Case

A man in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for the alleged dowry death of his wife, sparking outrage and prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Key Points A man in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife over dowry demands.

The victim's family alleges she was harassed for additional dowry despite giving Rs 7 lakh in cash and gold jewellery at the time of marriage.

The husband is accused of hanging his wife's body to make it appear as a suicide.

Police have registered a case against eight members of the in-laws' family under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife over dowry demands and hanging her body to pass it off as a suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Kathahi village where the body of the 23-year-old woman, identified as Doli, was found hanging from a hook with a saree in a room at her in-laws' home in the afternoon of May 3, police said.

Investigation Into Dowry Harassment

Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim's grandfather Lal Yadav, a resident of Rudrapur village, police have registered a case against eight members of her in-laws' family, including husband Satyendra Yadav, mother-in-law Sushila Devi, father-in-law Sugriv Yadav, brothers-in-law Pintu and Pappu Yadav, and sister-in-law Rinku Yadav, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Accusations of Murder and Staged Suicide

According to the complaint, despite giving Rs 7 lakh in cash and gold jewellery at the time of marriage, Doli was allegedly harassed for additional dowry. Her family has accused the in-laws of murdering her and staging the incident as a suicide.

Doli, daughter of Laxman Yadav, had married Satyendra Yadav on November 29, 2025, barely five months before the incident.

Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said the accused husband was arrested from the Babua Pur road area near Kathahi Dih Baba crossing and sent to jail.

The body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said.