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Woman Found Murdered At Home In Meerut; Husband Questioned

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 13:15 IST

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Police are investigating the murder of a 27-year-old woman in Meerut, suspecting a family member's involvement due to the lack of forced entry into her home.

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old woman was found murdered in her Meerut residence with her throat slit.
  • Police suspect the involvement of someone known to the victim due to the absence of forced entry.
  • The woman's husband was away at the time of the incident, and is being questioned by police.
  • The victim, Kausar, was a native of Loni in Ghaziabad and had been married for seven years.

A 27-year-old woman was found murdered with her throat slit at her residence in the Lisadi Gate area here on Friday morning, police said.

According to police, the incident came to light when her two minor daughters approached the landlord at around 8 am, asking for help in contacting their father.

 

After the landlord called him, the children went upstairs to the second floor. Hearing their cries shortly afterwards, the landlord's wife rushed to the room and found the woman lying in a pool of blood, following which the police were alerted.

Police Investigate Meerut Murder Case

Police said the woman's husband, Saqib (30), was away at a local mandi with his e-rickshaw at the time of the incident.

The deceased, Kausar, a native of Loni in Ghaziabad, had been married for about seven years. The couple has two daughters, police said.

Police reached the spot upon receiving information and sent the body for a post-mortem.

SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhosale said there were no signs of forced entry, suggesting possible involvement of someone known to the victim.

"We are questioning family membersm and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report. The case will be solved soon," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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