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Woman Ends Life After Estranged Husband's Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 20:33 IST

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A woman in Kurukshetra, Haryana, tragically died by suicide shortly after her estranged husband's death, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the couple's separation and ultimate demise.

Key Points

  • A woman in Kurukshetra was found dead by suicide in her PG accommodation.
  • The woman's death occurred shortly after her estranged husband was found dead in his village.
  • The couple had been living separately due to domestic disputes before their deaths.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding both deaths to determine the cause.

A woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her paying guest accommodation here, days after her estranged husband was found hanging at his native village, police said.

Investigation Into Woman's Death

According to City police station in-charge Surinder Sandhu, the incident was reported when residents at the paying guest (PG) facility in Sector 13 area grew suspicious after repeated attempts to contact the woman yielded no response, and no movement was heard from her room, which was locked from the inside.

 

Subsequently, they peered through a window, and found her hanging from a ceiling fan.

The PG operator and police were alerted, and a team rushed to the spot and brought down the body.

Details Emerge About The Couple

During preliminary investigation, the deceased was identified as Devi, a resident of a village in Jind district. She had a love marriage with Vikram, a resident of Taraori in Karnal, around three years ago.

The couple were living in a rented accommodation, and were apparently facing domestic disputes for some time before Devi moved out nearly a month ago, and started living by herself at the PG facility, where she told residents she was looking for a job, police said.

Police said Vikram died by suicide a few days earlier.

Husband's Death Preceded Wife's Suicide

After Devi left, Vikram had gone to stay near his maternal grandmother in his village and was living in a rented room. When the room remained locked for several days and a foul smell began to emanate, locals grew suspicious. Upon opening the door, Vikram was found hanging inside, police said.

The police said the woman's body was handed over to her parents after post-mortem, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that may have driven the woman to the extreme step.

Suicide is a serious issue with multiple potential causes. Mental health support is available for those in distress, and seeking help is a sign of strength. If you or someone you know needs help, resources are available.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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