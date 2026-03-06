HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dowry Pressure Allegedly Leads to Woman's Suicide in Muzaffarnagar

Dowry Pressure Allegedly Leads to Woman's Suicide in Muzaffarnagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 06, 2026 17:44 IST

A 26-year-old woman's tragic death in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has triggered a dowry harassment investigation, raising concerns about domestic abuse and the continued prevalence of dowry-related crimes in India.

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old woman in Muzaffarnagar allegedly died by suicide due to ongoing dowry harassment.
  • The victim's family alleges she was consistently pressured for more dowry after her marriage in February 2023.
  • Police have registered a case of dowry death against the husband, his parents, and his sister.
  • The incident occurred in Rajpur Chajpur village, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Distressed over the alleged pressure from her in-laws for more dowry, a 26-year-old woman hanged herself at her residence here, police said on Friday.

Family members of the victim, Rubi Kashyap, alleged that she was harassed for more dowry after her marriage with Gaurav Kashyap on February 14, 2023, they said.

 

Police have booked Gaurav, his parents, Ramesh and Bindo Devi, and his sister Kavita for "dowry death" on the complaint of Sumit Kumar, brother of the victim.

The incident occurred in the Rajpur Chajpur village under the Budhana police station area on Thursday.

SHO Budhana Subhash Attri told reporters that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the matter is being investigated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
