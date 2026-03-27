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Home  » News » Doctor Held Accountable After Patient's Death During Caesarean Delivery

Doctor Held Accountable After Patient's Death During Caesarean Delivery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 20:05 IST

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A doctor in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, faces culpable homicide charges following the death of a 25-year-old woman during a caesarean delivery, raising concerns about medical negligence in private hospitals.

Key Points

  • A doctor in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for culpable homicide after a woman died during a C-section.
  • The family alleges the doctor pressured them into a C-section and charged them Rs 30,000.
  • Police filed an FIR based on the complaint of the deceased woman's husband.
  • The arrested doctor has been sent to jail after legal procedures.

A doctor at a private hospital was arrested on Friday on charges of culpable homicide after a 25-year-old woman died during a caesarean delivery in Ballia district, police said.

According to police, an FIR was registered against the accused, Dr Hemant Kumar Singh, on a complaint filed by Dinbandhu Kumar Rajbhar, a resident of Sultanpur village in the Sukhpura area.

 

Citing the FIR, police said the complainant had admitted his pregnant wife, Kusum Rajbhar, to a private nursing home in Jirabasti village on Tuesday morning through an ASHA worker for delivery.

On Wednesday, the doctor and some unidentified staff allegedly termed the condition as serious and pressured the family to opt for a C-section, during which they also allegedly took Rs 30,000 from them, police said.

The woman died at the nursing home during the operation, they added.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said the accused doctor was arrested on Friday afternoon near the University turn on Basantpur road in the Sukhpura area.

He said the accused has been sent to jail after completion of legal formalities.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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