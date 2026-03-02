HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh

Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 02, 2026 18:39 IST

x

A man in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly killing his wife with a stick following a domestic dispute, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A man in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife.
  • The accused, Mithun Sahani, allegedly killed his wife, Parvati, with a stick after a dispute.
  • Police arrested Sahani based on a complaint filed by the victim's father.
  • The weapon allegedly used in the crime has been recovered by the police.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife by hitting her with a stick following a dispute in Ballia district, police said.

The accused, identified as Mithun Sahani, a resident of Basantpur village under the Sukhpura police station limits, allegedly attacked his wife Parvati with a stick on the night of February 26, resulting in her death, police said.

 

Police, however, did not reveal the cause of the dispute that led to the incident.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father Sitaram Sahani, a resident of Rukunpur Manjhariya village, a case was registered against Mithun under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

Arrest and Investigation

Ballia City Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Usman said the accused was arrested on Monday following a tip-off. He was apprehended near a canal on the road leading from Basantpur towards the university.

The police have also recovered the stick allegedly used in the crime on the basis of the accused's disclosure, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
