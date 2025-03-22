Pregnant woman, unborn child die at fake hospital in UP

A pregnant woman and her unborn child died during delivery at an unregistered "hospital" in Budhana town in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, leading to the arrest of an unqualified woman posing as a doctor, police said on Saturday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred at "Raj Health Care," a facility that was found to be operating illegally.

Lalit Kasana, in charge of the Budhana police outpost, said, "One Kusum (25) was admitted for delivery at Raj Health Care on Friday evening, but both the mother and the child died during delivery in the early hours of Saturday."

Following the deaths, authorities sealed the hospital and took Sarika Rajput, the woman posing as a doctor, into police custody for questioning.

Dr Arjun Singh, in charge of the government community health center, confirmed the findings and said that strict action would be taken against the illegal facility.

The police have sent the bodies for a postmortem examination.