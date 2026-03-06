HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man, Family Accused of Murdering Wife Over Dowry

Man, Family Accused of Murdering Wife Over Dowry

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 06, 2026 12:27 IST

x

A man and his family in Uttar Pradesh are facing murder charges for allegedly killing his wife over a dowry dispute and attempting to stage it as a suicide, sparking a police investigation.

Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • A man and four family members are accused of murdering his 32-year-old wife in Bairia, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly over dowry demands.
  • The victim's mother filed a complaint alleging the murder was disguised as a suicide.
  • The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act.
  • Police are investigating the case and working to arrest the accused.

Police have registered a case against a man and four of his family members for allegedly murdering his 32-year-old and hanging her body to make it appear as a suicide in the Bairia area here, an officer said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonam Singh, 32.

 

According to police, the case was registered on Thursday at Bairia Police Station on the complaint of Manju Devi, a resident of Maharajpur village in the Sahatwar area, who is the mother of the victim.

In her complaint, Manju Devi alleged that her daughter was married to Markandey Singh of Sonbarsa village on December 11, 2023. On March 4, her husband and in-laws allegedly murdered her over a dowry demand of Rs 20 lakh and later hanged the body to portray it as suicide.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

Based on the complaint, a named case was registered against Markandey Singh, his father Anil Singh, mother Devanti Singh, brother Piyush Singh, and sister-in-law Mani Singh, under sections 85 (cruelty to woman) and 89 (2) (miscarriage without woman's consent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

SHO of Bairia Police Station Rajendra Prasad Singh said the post-mortem report revealed that the death was due to hanging. Efforts are on to arrest all the accused, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh
Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh
Man, Brother Get Life Term for Wife's Murder
Man Held for Allegedly Killing Family Over Gambling Debt
Man Held for Allegedly Killing Family Over Gambling Debt
Man Allegedly Murders Parents, Grandmother and Sister Over Money Dispute
Man Allegedly Murders Parents, Grandmother and Sister Over Money Dispute
Man Kills Parents, Grandmother, and Sister in Bahraich

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Raj Thackeray attends Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his family2:01

Raj Thackeray attends Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his...

Inside Arjun and Saaniya's Wedding: Tendulkar Family Pose for Media2:18

Inside Arjun and Saaniya's Wedding: Tendulkar Family Pose...

Akash Ambani joins Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his wife Shloka Mehta1:28

Akash Ambani joins Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO