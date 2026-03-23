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Home  » News » UP Woman Dies During Kidney Stone Surgery, Family Alleges Negligence

UP Woman Dies During Kidney Stone Surgery, Family Alleges Negligence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 23, 2026 14:30 IST

A woman's tragic death during a kidney stone surgery in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has ignited allegations of medical negligence, prompting a police investigation and sparking protests from grieving family members.

Photograph: Kind courtesy skeeze/Pixabay

Photograph: Kind courtesy skeeze/Pixabay

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old woman died during a kidney stone surgery at a private hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The woman's family alleges medical negligence, claiming excessive bleeding during the surgical procedure.
  • Protests erupted at the hospital, with family members demanding the hospital be sealed and an FIR lodged against the doctors.
  • Police have registered a case against five doctors under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of murder.
  • The family alleges that a major abdominal operation was performed instead of the promised laser surgery, leading to the woman's death.

A 24-year-old woman died allegedly during a surgical procedure at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, triggering protests by her family members who claimed negligence and demanded strict action against the doctors, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at a private facility in the Kotwali area of Ballia city. The deceased, identified as Anisha Rai of Devkali village under the Sukhpura police station limits, was undergoing a surgery for kidney stones when she allegedly died due to excessive bleeding, the police said.

 

Following the incident, angry relatives created a ruckus at the hospital and staged a sit-in protest outside the hospital's premises, demanding that the hospital be sealed and an FIR be lodged against those responsible.

Senior administrative and police officials, including Additional District Magistrate Anil Kumar and Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar, reached the spot and pacified the protesters late Sunday night after assuring them of legal action against the accused.

The police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's husband Shivanshu Rai, a case has been registered against five doctors --Â Jyotsna Singh, Apoorva Singh, Deepak Singh, Sanjay Singh and Rohan Gupta --Â under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the charges of murder.

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that his wife was admitted to the hospital around 2 pm on Sunday for a kidney stone operation and Rs one lakh was charged for the procedure. He claimed that the doctors had assured a laser-based surgery but instead performed a major abdominal operation, leading to her death.

The FIR further alleged that the hospital staff later advised him to immediately shift his wife to Lucknow in an attempt to conceal the incident.

Station House Officer Kshitij Tripathi said efforts are underway to arrest the accused doctors and further investigation is in progress.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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