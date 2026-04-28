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Kanpur Woman And Two Daughters Die In Suspected Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 21:45 IST

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A woman and her two young daughters tragically died in Kanpur, India, in a suspected suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the devastating event.

Key Points

  • A woman and her two daughters died in Kanpur after allegedly consuming poison.
  • The woman was divorced and had been living with her parents for three years due to alleged domestic abuse.
  • Family members allege delays in ambulance response contributed to the deaths.
  • Police are investigating the cause of death, including possible family distress.
  • Post-mortem examinations are being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

A 33-year-old divorced woman and her two minor daughters died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in the Maharajpur area here on Tuesday, police said.

Details of the Deceased

The deceased have been identified as Chandni (33) and her daughters Payal (7) and Beauty (5). All three were declared dead at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.

 

According to family members, Chandni had been living at her parental home for the past three years following her divorce from Rakesh, a resident of Karhal in Mainpuri district. The couple separated after years of alleged domestic abuse. Chandni, a daily-wage labourer, was raising her daughters alone.

Investigation and Family Claims

Her brother Jitendra told the police that the three were found unconscious at their residence around 6 am. They were first taken to the Community Health Centre in Sarsaul and later referred to LLR Hospital due to their critical condition, where doctors declared them dead.

The family has alleged lapses in emergency response, claiming that repeated calls to the government ambulance service went unanswered and that an ambulance arrived nearly an hour later despite multiple requests from doctors at the CHC.

"Had timely medical help been available, their lives might have been saved," Chandni's brother Dharmendra said.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satyajit Gupta said initial findings do not clearly indicate the reason behind the suspected suicide.

Additional DCP (East) Shiva Singh said preliminary inquiry suggests Chandni may have been under distress, possibly due to alleged taunts from family members, though no definite conclusion has been reached.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are questioning family members and neighbours.

Further action will be taken based on the findings, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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