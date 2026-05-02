UP Mother, Son Die By Suicide After Argument

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh, a mother and son allegedly died by suicide following a domestic dispute, leaving the community in shock.

Key Points A 21-year-old man in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide after arguing with his mother.

The man consumed poison following an altercation with his mother.

Upon discovering her son's body, the mother allegedly hanged herself out of grief.

Police have sent both bodies for post-mortem examination and are investigating the incident.

A 21-year-old man here allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison following an argument with his mother, who later hanged herself in shock upon finding his body, police said on Friday.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The incident took place in Chindauli village under Lavedi police station area.

According to police, Vivek Kumar consumed a poisonous substance following an altercation with his mother, Guddi Devi (55), leading to his death.

Mother's Reaction and Subsequent Death

Police said Guddi Devi later found her son lying dead in their house and, overcome with grief, allegedly hanged herself using a saree.

Police Investigation Underway

Station House Officer Preeti Sengar confirmed the deaths and said police reached the spot after receiving information on Friday evening.

"The bodies of the man and his mother have been sent for post-mortem after completing legal formalities," she said.