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Home  » News » UP Mother, Son Die By Suicide After Argument

UP Mother, Son Die By Suicide After Argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 00:29 IST

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In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh, a mother and son allegedly died by suicide following a domestic dispute, leaving the community in shock.

Key Points

  • A 21-year-old man in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide after arguing with his mother.
  • The man consumed poison following an altercation with his mother.
  • Upon discovering her son's body, the mother allegedly hanged herself out of grief.
  • Police have sent both bodies for post-mortem examination and are investigating the incident.

A 21-year-old man here allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison following an argument with his mother, who later hanged herself in shock upon finding his body, police said on Friday.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The incident took place in Chindauli village under Lavedi police station area.

 

According to police, Vivek Kumar consumed a poisonous substance following an altercation with his mother, Guddi Devi (55), leading to his death.

Mother's Reaction and Subsequent Death

Police said Guddi Devi later found her son lying dead in their house and, overcome with grief, allegedly hanged herself using a saree.

Police Investigation Underway

Station House Officer Preeti Sengar confirmed the deaths and said police reached the spot after receiving information on Friday evening.

"The bodies of the man and his mother have been sent for post-mortem after completing legal formalities," she said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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