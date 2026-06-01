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Madhya Pradesh Woman And Daughters Die In Suspected Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

June 01, 2026 08:21 IST

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh, a woman and her three daughters died after allegedly consuming pesticide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspected suicide.

Key Points

  • A woman and her three daughters died after allegedly consuming pesticide in Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh.
  • The mother allegedly administered the pesticide to her daughters before consuming it herself.
  • The eldest daughter alerted neighbours, but the woman and two younger daughters were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
  • Police recovered a packet of aluminium phosphide from the scene and are investigating the incident.
  • The woman's husband, a driver, was away in Hyderabad when the incident occurred.

A 32-year-old woman and her three daughters died after allegedly consuming a pesticide in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said.

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred in Hirwar village under the Papaundh police station limits in the Beohari area, about 125 km from the Shahdol district headquarters, an official said on Sunday.

 

Anita Singh (32) allegedly administered the pesticide to her three daughters before consuming it herself on Saturday night. Her daughters, Ritika (4) and Krishnakumari (2), died soon after, Papaundh station house officer Brijendra Mishra told PTI.

Her other daughter, Arpita (7), succumbed during treatment on Sunday, he said.

Neighbours Alerted

The SHO said the eldest daughter managed to come out of the house and alert neighbours, who rushed all four to Beohari hospital.

"Doctors declared the woman and her two younger daughters dead on arrival, while Arpita died on Sunday," he added.

Mishra said the eldest girl had told neighbours that her mother had given the children the pesticide.

Investigation Underway

He said the child also told neighbours that her mother set fire to documents, clothes, photographs and grains stored in the house after administering the poisonous substance.

"The girl was unable to explain why her mother took the step," Mishra said.

The SHO said the police recovered a packet of aluminium phosphide from the spot.

According to a preliminary investigation, Anita lived separately from her in-laws with her children. Her husband, a driver, had gone to Hyderabad and was not at home when the incident occurred.

Police are recording statements of the woman's relatives and have registered a case, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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