Madhya Pradesh Woman And Daughters Die After Consuming Pesticide

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh, a woman and her three daughters died after allegedly consuming pesticide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspected suicide.

Key Points A woman and her three daughters died in Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh, after allegedly consuming pesticide.

The woman allegedly administered the pesticide to her daughters before consuming it herself.

The eldest daughter alerted neighbours, but the woman and two younger daughters were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Police recovered a packet of aluminium phosphide from the scene and are investigating the incident.

The woman's husband, a driver, was away in Hyderabad when the tragic event occurred.

A 32-year-old woman and her three daughters died after allegedly consuming a pesticide in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Hirwar village under Papaundh police station limits in the Beohari area, about 125 km from the Shahdol district headquarters.

Details of the Incident

Anita Singh (32) allegedly administered the pesticide to her three daughters before consuming it herself on Saturday night. Two of her daughters, identified as Ritika (4) and Krishnakumari (2), died after a while, Papaundh Station House Officer Brijendra Mishra told PTI over the phone.

He said another daughter, Arpita (7), died on Sunday during treatment.

Neighbours Alerted

The SHO said the eldest daughter managed to come out of the house and alert neighbours, who rushed all four to Beohari hospital.

"Doctors declared the woman and her two younger daughters dead on arrival, while Aprita died today," he added.

Investigation Underway

Mishra said the eldest girl had told neighbours that her mother had given the children the pesticide.

He said the child also told neighbours that her mother set fire to documents, clothes, photographs and stored grain in the house after administering the pesticide.

"The girl was unable to explain why her mother took the step," Mishra said.

The SHO said a packet of aluminium phosphide was recovered from the spot.

Family Circumstances

According to a preliminary investigation, Anita Singh lived separately from her in-laws with her children. Her husband, a driver, had gone to Hyderabad and was not at home when the incident occurred.

Police are recording statements of the woman's relatives and have registered a case, police said.