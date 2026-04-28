HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Woman And Two Daughters Found Dead In Bihar Village

Woman And Two Daughters Found Dead In Bihar Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 18:23 IST

x

A shocking incident in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, sees a woman and her two daughters found dead, leading to a police investigation and allegations of murder related to a land dispute.

Key Points

  • A woman and her two young daughters were discovered dead at their home in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar.
  • Police are investigating the deaths, noting signs of strangulation on the victims.
  • The husband of the deceased woman alleges a land dispute with a cousin and accuses the cousin's family of murder.
  • Several individuals have been detained based on the husband's statement as the investigation continues.

A woman and her two minor daughters were found dead on Tuesday at their residence in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said.

The incident occurred in Madhuban Jagdish village in the Kanti police station area of the district.

 

Police Investigate Deaths in Madhuban Jagdish

"Police received information that a 30-year-old woman and her two children, both below three years of age, were found dead on Tuesday morning. A rope was found nearby, and prima facie, signs of stranglehold were visible on the necks of the deceased," SP (Rural) Rajesh Singh Prabhakar said.

Statements of the family members and eyewitnesses are being recorded, and the exact cause of the deaths could be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is received, he said.

Land Dispute Allegations Emerge

"The husband of the deceased woman has claimed that he had a land dispute with his cousin living in the neighbourhood, and that threats were frequently issued by the cousin's family members. He has accused them of conspiring to murder his wife and daughters," the SP said.

Police has detained a few people based on his statement, and investigation is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Distressed Woman Ends Life After Husband's Killing; Children Survive
Distressed Woman Ends Life After Husband's Killing; Children Survive
Woman Critical, Two Daughters Dead in Malviya Nagar Home
Madhya Pradesh: Woman Kills Four Daughters, Then Herself
Madhya Pradesh: Woman Kills Four Daughters, Then Herself
Delhi: Woman Found Unconscious, Daughters Dead in Malviya Nagar
Muzaffarnagar Couple Found Dead in Apparent Suicide Pact
Muzaffarnagar Couple Found Dead in Apparent Suicide Pact

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 2

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 3

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

VIDEOS

Sanjay Dutt and Manyata spotted in the city1:09

Sanjay Dutt and Manyata spotted in the city

PM Modi Plays Football With Youngsters in Sikkim3:01

PM Modi Plays Football With Youngsters in Sikkim

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's First Public Appearance After Baby News0:31

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's First Public Appearance After...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO