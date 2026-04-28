Woman And Two Daughters Found Dead In Bihar Village

A shocking incident in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, sees a woman and her two daughters found dead, leading to a police investigation and allegations of murder related to a land dispute.

Key Points A woman and her two young daughters were discovered dead at their home in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar.

Police are investigating the deaths, noting signs of strangulation on the victims.

The husband of the deceased woman alleges a land dispute with a cousin and accuses the cousin's family of murder.

Several individuals have been detained based on the husband's statement as the investigation continues.

A woman and her two minor daughters were found dead on Tuesday at their residence in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said.

The incident occurred in Madhuban Jagdish village in the Kanti police station area of the district.

Police Investigate Deaths in Madhuban Jagdish

"Police received information that a 30-year-old woman and her two children, both below three years of age, were found dead on Tuesday morning. A rope was found nearby, and prima facie, signs of stranglehold were visible on the necks of the deceased," SP (Rural) Rajesh Singh Prabhakar said.

Statements of the family members and eyewitnesses are being recorded, and the exact cause of the deaths could be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is received, he said.

Land Dispute Allegations Emerge

"The husband of the deceased woman has claimed that he had a land dispute with his cousin living in the neighbourhood, and that threats were frequently issued by the cousin's family members. He has accused them of conspiring to murder his wife and daughters," the SP said.

Police has detained a few people based on his statement, and investigation is underway, he added.