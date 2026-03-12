MP Woman, Abandoned by Husband, Dies by Suicide After Killing Four Daughters

In a heart-wrenching incident in Madhya Pradesh, a woman allegedly took her own life and the lives of her four daughters after being abandoned by her husband, highlighting the devastating consequences of abandonment and potential financial distress.

Key Points A woman in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly killed her four daughters by throwing them into a well before committing suicide.

The woman was reportedly abandoned by her husband a year prior, leaving her in financial distress and isolation.

Police are investigating the case, considering financial hardship and potential depression as contributing factors to the tragic event.

The woman resided with her in-laws, who struggled to make a living through farming, adding to the family's vulnerability.

A 28-year-old woman abandoned by her husband allegedly killed her four minor daughters by throwing them into a well and then committed suicide in a village in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The four sisters, aged between five months and seven years, were found dead in the well on Thursday. Later, their mother Savita Lodhi was found hanging at her home in Khamaria village, about 50km from the district headquarters in the impoverished Bundelkhand region, area City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Lalit Kashyap told reporters.

A year ago, the woman's husband, Chandrabhan Lodhi, abandoned her and snapped all contacts with his wife, leaving her to fend for self and their daughters, Kesli police station house officer (SHO) Lokesh Patel told PTI over the phone.

Possible Motives Behind the Tragedy

"Financial distress may be a reason for her to take the extreme step coupled with frustration. Or, the longing for a boy might have caused a rift between the couple after which the woman may have slipped into depression," Patel added.

The SHO informed that police were investigating the case from all angles to find out the reason for the killings and the suicide.

The woman was residing with her in-laws who eked out a living by cultivating a small piece of agriculture land, Patel said from the incident spot.

Prima facie, it appears that Savita Lodhi threw her four daughters into the well and later hanged herself at home, CSP Kashyap said.

The sisters drowned in the well located in an agricultural field belonging to a local farmer, Kashyap said, adding their bodies were fished out with the help of villagers.

SHO Patel stated that the post-mortem examination of the bodies has been conducted and their last rites were awaited.

Police were questioning family members of the deceased and local residents as part of the investigation, Kashyap added.