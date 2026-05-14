HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Woman Held After Daughter-In-Law Injured, Granddaughters Die

Woman Held After Daughter-In-Law Injured, Granddaughters Die

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 14, 2026 11:41 IST

A woman in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested in a dowry harassment case following a tragic incident where her daughter-in-law was severely burned and two granddaughters died, highlighting the ongoing issues surrounding dowry-related violence.

Key Points

  • A woman has been arrested in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a dowry harassment case.
  • The daughter-in-law sustained severe burn injuries in the incident.
  • Two minor granddaughters allegedly died due to suffocation from smoke.
  • The accused, Ishvari, was arrested based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother.
  • The case involves charges of murder, attempt to murder, cruelty, and violation of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

A 55-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a dowry harassment case after her daughter-in-law sustained severe burn injuries and her two minor granddaughters died allegedly due to suffocation caused by smoke at her house in Shamli district, officials said on Thursday.

Arrest and Charges in Dowry Case

The accused, identified as Ishvari, was arrested from Kairana town on Wednesday evening, Circle Officer Hemant Kumar said.

 

He said a case was registered against Ishvari on May 7 at Kairana police station on a complaint lodged by Rahul, brother of the victim Anita, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of murder, attempt to murder, cruelty and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Details of the Incident

According to the complaint, Anita (30) suffered serious burn injuries in the incident that took place at her matrimonial home in Kairana on May 7, while her daughters Vandana (10) and one-and-a-half-year-old Jasprit died allegedly due to suffocation from the smoke.

Rahul alleged that his sister had been subjected to harassment over dowry demands.

Investigation and Medical Treatment

Police said Anita was initially admitted to a local hospital and later referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

The complainant alleged that only the mother-in-law was present in the house at the time of the incident, police said.

Further investigation is underway, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Woman killed by in-laws; family says she didn't accept triple talaq
Woman killed by in-laws; family says she didn't accept triple talaq
Two Minor Girls Die In UP Suicide Attempt
Two Minor Girls Die In UP Suicide Attempt
Woman Commits Suicide Due to Dowry Pressure in UP
Newly-wed woman killed for dowry, in-laws fake suicide story
Newly-wed woman killed for dowry, in-laws fake suicide story
UP Man and Family Accused of Killing Unborn Children Over Dowry Demands
UP Man and Family Accused of Killing Unborn Children Over Dowry Demands

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

Sergey Lavrov Lands in Delhi Amid High-Stakes BRICS Meeting3:19

Sergey Lavrov Lands in Delhi Amid High-Stakes BRICS Meeting

Watch: Nashik Kumbh Mela Logo Illuminates Bandra-Worli Sea Link0:18

Watch: Nashik Kumbh Mela Logo Illuminates Bandra-Worli...

NEET Leak Case: Wife Defends Husband, Calls Charges False1:50

NEET Leak Case: Wife Defends Husband, Calls Charges False

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO