Woman And Brothers Attacked After Alleged Molestation Attempt In UP

In Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, a woman and her brothers were violently attacked after she resisted an alleged molestation attempt, sparking a police investigation and raising concerns about women's safety.

Key Points A woman and her two brothers were attacked in Basantpur village, Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh.

The attack was allegedly carried out by family members of a man who attempted to outrage the woman's modesty.

The woman filed a complaint, and a case has been registered against six individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The incident occurred after the man allegedly tried to drag the woman to a secluded location and outrage her modesty.

An investigation into the matter is currently underway by the police.

A 19-year-old woman and her two brothers were attacked here with sticks and clubs by the family members of a man who allegedly tried to outrage her modesty, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at Basantpur village in the Aurai area of Bhadohi district.

Case Registered Against Accused

Based on the complaint filed by the woman, a case has been registered against Ashish, Goli, Rajesh, Mehilal, Sunny and Chhotelal, all residents of Basantpur village.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 191(2) (rioting), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Details of the Alleged Molestation Attempt

According to Aurai Station House Officer Ashwani Kumar Tripathi, on the evening of May 14, the young woman had gone to move buffaloes tied at her doorstep to a different spot, when Ashish attempted to forcibly drag her to a secluded location. When she resisted, he threw her to the ground and allegedly tried to outrage her modesty.

Family Members Intervene, Leading to Attack

On hearing the woman's screams, her two brothers and other family members rushed to the spot. They chased down and caught Ashish. However, five individuals from his family arrived armed with sticks and clubs and attacked the woman and her brothers.

They hurled abuses at the victims and took Ashish away, Tripathi said.

All three injured persons received treatment at the Community Health Centre.

An investigation into the matter is underway, the SHO said.