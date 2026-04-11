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Two held after woman dies in acid attack in Kushinagar, India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 11, 2026 15:38 IST

Police in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested two men after a woman died following a brutal acid attack allegedly motivated by her rejection of one of the suspect's romantic advances.

Key Points

  • Two men have been arrested in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, following the death of a young woman from an acid attack.
  • The victim and her mother were attacked in their home while sleeping, sustaining severe burn injuries.
  • Police investigations revealed the attack was allegedly motivated by the woman's refusal of a romantic relationship with one of the accused.
  • The arrested individuals are Chhotelal Kharwar and Anuj Kushwaha, residents of Kushinagar district.
  • Authorities are actively searching for two additional suspects, Chhotu Kushwaha and Abhimanyu, believed to be accomplices in the crime.

On Thursday night, assailants broke into a house in Morwan area under Ramkola police station limits, and threw acid at 23-year-old Kajal and her mother Lilavati Devi (58) while they were sleeping.

Both sustained severe burn injuries and were initially taken to Kushinagar Medical College, and later referred to Gorakhpur Medical College in critical condition.

 

Kajal died during treatment on Friday morning, while her mother is said to be critical.

According to the police, a case was registered at Ramkola police station based on a complaint by Abhishek Yadav, the brother of the deceased. Based on the suspicion of family members, two persons -- Chhotu Kushwaha and Abhimanyu -- were named in the FIR.

The police have arrested two persons -- Chhotelal Kharwar and Anuj Kushwaha, both residents of Kushinagar district -- in connection with the incident.

Investigation Reveals Motive Behind Acid Attack

Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth Verma on Saturday said, during interrogation, the accused revealed that Chhotelal was attracted to the deceased woman and was pursuing a romantic relationship with her, with his accomplices assisting him in the pursuit.

The young woman had repeatedly refused to communicate with him, citing the fact that her marriage had already been arranged elsewhere.

The official said angered by her refusal, the accused with the help of his accomplices allegedly climbed onto the roof of the deceased house through a window, and poured acid on the young woman and her mother in their sleep, before fleeing from the spot.

Chhotu Kushwaha and Abhimanyu, alleged accomplices in the act, are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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