Moradabad Couple Killed In Front Of Children Over Property Row

A Moradabad couple was tragically murdered in front of their children following a heated property dispute, prompting a police investigation and multiple arrests.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A couple in Moradabad was allegedly murdered in their home in front of their children due to a property dispute.

The dispute arose from a disagreement over the final payment for a room purchase, escalating to violence.

Police have arrested two suspects, including one after a police encounter, and are actively searching for the remaining accused.

The brutal attack occurred in the presence of the couple's three young children, highlighting the tragic nature of the crime.

A man and his wife were allegedly stabbed to death inside their home in Moradabad city in front of their three minor children over a dispute related to a house deal, police said on Wednesday.

Two of the six accused in the case have been arrested, they said, adding that one of them was held after a police encounter on Tuesday.

Details Of The Moradabad Double Murder

The incident took place on Monday night in Nala locality under the Civil Lines police station area, where the accused allegedly barged into the house and repeatedly attacked Raja and his wife Farah with knives until they died on the spot.

According to police, the brutal assault unfolded in the presence of the couple's children, including a one-and-a-half-year-old, while two other children aged five and seven kept screaming for help. The assailants fled after committing the crime.

Property Dispute As Motive

Preliminary investigation revealed that the murder stemmed from a financial dispute over a house purchase. Raja had bought a room from Faheem for Rs 2.24 lakh, of which Rs 2 lakh had already been paid. However, Faheem allegedly later demanded Rs 40,000 instead of the remaining Rs 24,000 for executing the registry, leading to a dispute that escalated into violence.

SSP Satpal Antil, who visited the spot along with other officers, said prima facie, the incident appeared to be the result of a monetary dispute related to the property.

"The accused have been identified and teams have been formed to arrest them. They will be apprehended soon," he said.

Police Investigation And Arrests

Police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination and registered a case against five named accused and one unidentified person based on a complaint by the victim's family.

In a related development, one of the named accused, Anas (25), was arrested following a police encounter late Tuesday evening.

SP (City) Ranvijay Singh said a police team spotted a suspect near an under-construction ring road bridge close to Afghanpur outpost and asked him to stop, but he attempted to flee and opened fire at the police.

"In retaliatory firing, the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was apprehended. He has been admitted to the district hospital," Singh said, adding that a country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Police said the main accused, Faheem, had already been arrested earlier and sent to jail, while efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused.

Property disputes are a common trigger for violence in India, often stemming from unclear land titles or disagreements over payments. Police investigations typically involve collecting forensic evidence, recording witness statements, and pursuing the accused through raids and surveillance. The legal process can be lengthy, involving multiple court appearances and potential appeals.