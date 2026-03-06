HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Siblings Beaten to Death Over Land Dispute in Sehore

Siblings Beaten to Death Over Land Dispute in Sehore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 06, 2026 11:37 IST

x

In a tragic incident in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, siblings were allegedly beaten to death by their uncle and cousin over a land dispute while en route to an exam, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of the accused.

Key Points

  • A brother and sister were allegedly murdered in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, due to a long-standing land dispute.
  • The victims were attacked by their uncle and cousin while on their way to an examination.
  • The accused, Harisingh Malviya and his son, have been taken into custody by the police.
  • Police investigation is underway following the fatal attack in Dharampuri village.

A young woman and her brother, on their way to take an examination, were allegedly beaten to death by their uncle and his son over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Friday, police said.

The alleged crime was committed around 7.30 am at Dharampuri village under Siddikganj police station limits, about 70 km from the district headquarters, they said.

 

The victims were identified as Sheetal Malviya (20) and her brother Kuldeep Malviya (19).

Accused Harisingh Malviya and his son allegedly intercepted the siblings on their way to the examination centre and attacked them with sticks, Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla told reporters. Both sustained severe injuries and died, the officer said.

Police said Harisingh and the victims' father Jagdish are brothers, and they have been involved in a long-standing land dispute.

The two accused have been taken into custody, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Two Minors Found Dead in Etawah Field
Two Minors Found Dead in Etawah Field
Children Found Dead, Mother Dies in Suspected Suicide After Dowry Harassment Allegations
Children Found Dead, Mother Dies in Suspected Suicide After Dowry Harassment Allegations
UP: Young Couple Found Hanging, Suicide Suspected
UP: Young Couple Found Hanging, Suicide Suspected
Man Allegedly Murders Parents, Grandmother and Sister Over Money Dispute
Man Allegedly Murders Parents, Grandmother and Sister Over Money Dispute
Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed in Suspected Honor Killing

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Akash Ambani joins Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his wife Shloka Mehta1:28

Akash Ambani joins Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his...

Inside Arjun and Saaniya's Wedding: Tendulkar Family Pose for Media2:18

Inside Arjun and Saaniya's Wedding: Tendulkar Family Pose...

'It Was Coming Down After a Loud Explosion': Locals Witness Fighter Jet Crash in Assam1:50

'It Was Coming Down After a Loud Explosion': Locals...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO