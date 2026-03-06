Siblings Beaten to Death Over Land Dispute in Sehore

In a tragic incident in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, siblings were allegedly beaten to death by their uncle and cousin over a land dispute while en route to an exam, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of the accused.

Key Points A brother and sister were allegedly murdered in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, due to a long-standing land dispute.

The victims were attacked by their uncle and cousin while on their way to an examination.

The accused, Harisingh Malviya and his son, have been taken into custody by the police.

Police investigation is underway following the fatal attack in Dharampuri village.

A young woman and her brother, on their way to take an examination, were allegedly beaten to death by their uncle and his son over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Friday, police said.

The alleged crime was committed around 7.30 am at Dharampuri village under Siddikganj police station limits, about 70 km from the district headquarters, they said.

The victims were identified as Sheetal Malviya (20) and her brother Kuldeep Malviya (19).

Accused Harisingh Malviya and his son allegedly intercepted the siblings on their way to the examination centre and attacked them with sticks, Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla told reporters. Both sustained severe injuries and died, the officer said.

Police said Harisingh and the victims' father Jagdish are brothers, and they have been involved in a long-standing land dispute.

The two accused have been taken into custody, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.