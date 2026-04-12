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Raipur Woman Constable Suicide: Police Investigate Circumstances

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 14:06 IST

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Police in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, are investigating the apparent suicide of a woman constable found dead in her residence, seeking to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A woman constable, Pooja Kushwaha, was found dead at her residence in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
  • Police are investigating the death as a possible suicide by hanging.
  • The constable was posted at Azad Chowk police station and lived in the police quarters.
  • A Forensic Science Laboratory team is assisting with the investigation, and a post-mortem examination will determine the exact cause of death.

A woman constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Azad Chowk area of Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, a police official said on Sunday.

The deceased, Pooja Kushwaha (aged around 30 years), was posted at Azad Chowk police station and resided in the police quarters located behind the station, he added.

 

Investigation Details

"We received information that Kushwaha was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur by her husband. A police team immediately reached the hospital and initiated an investigation. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide by hanging," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Raipur West) Sandeep Patel said.

"A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team along with a police contingent have launched investigation. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and the exact cause of death will be clear once the report is received. A case has been registered," Patel informed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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