Agra Constable Arrested After Live-In Partner's Suicide Over Marriage Refusal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 13, 2026 16:32 IST

March 13, 2026 16:32 IST

An Agra police constable has been arrested and suspended following the tragic suicide of his live-in partner, allegedly triggered by his refusal to marry her after a three-year relationship.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An Agra police constable was arrested and suspended after his live-in partner allegedly committed suicide.
  • The woman reportedly took her life after the constable refused to marry her, despite their three-year relationship.
  • Police investigations revealed the couple had been living together, and the woman's desire for marriage was a key factor.
  • A video recorded by the woman before her death is now part of the police investigation.
  • The constable faces judicial custody and departmental proceedings for dismissal from service.

A police constable was arrested and suspended after a young woman, with whom he was in a live-in relationship for three years, allegedly died by suicide here, officials said on Friday.

The woman took the extreme step after the constable, identified as J B Gautam, allegedly refused to marry her.

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Ali Abbas said the incident occurred on March 11 in the Sadar police station area.

"Investigations revealed that the victim and the constable, who was posted as a computer operator, had been living together for the last three years. The woman wanted to get married, but Gautam's refusal led her to end her life," the DCP said.

According to the police, the woman recorded a video before hanging herself, which is now part of the investigation.

A case has been registered against the accused constable, and he has been placed in judicial custody.

"The constable has been suspended with immediate effect, and departmental proceedings have been initiated for his dismissal from service," the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
The constable has been suspended with immediate effect, and departmental proceedings have been initiated for his dismissal from service," the officer added.

