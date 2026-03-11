HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IAF Officer Found Dead in Chhattisgarh Home

IAF Officer Found Dead in Chhattisgarh Home

March 11, 2026 21:58 IST

An Indian Air Force wing commander tragically died by suicide in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and potential contributing factors.

Photograph: @IAF_MCC/X

Photograph: @IAF_MCC/X

Key Points

  • IAF Wing Commander Vipul Yadav found dead in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in a suspected suicide.
  • Yadav was involved in anti-Naxal operations and was found by his domestic help.
  • Police investigation underway to determine the cause of death; no suicide note was found.
  • Family disputes may have contributed to the IAF officer's decision to end his life.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) wing commander allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his residence in the Chhattisgarh capital on Wednesday, police said.

Wing Commander Vipul Yadav, 39, was posted in tasks related to anti-Naxal operations.

 

He was found hanging with a rope from the ceiling fan inside his room at his residence in Vidhayak Colony under the Telibandha police station area by his domestic help in the morning, a police officer said.

The officer's two children, a son and a daughter, were sleeping in another room, he said, adding that Wing Commander Yadav's wife, who previously served in the IAF, now works in the IT sector in Bengaluru.

The couple had a love marriage in 2014, he said.

Investigation into Possible Motives

According to the preliminary information, the couple reportedly had frequent disputes, and personal issues may have prompted him to end his life, the officer said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the trigger behind the extreme step.

