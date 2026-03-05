HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman Police Constable Commits Suicide in Vadodara

Woman Police Constable Commits Suicide in Vadodara

March 05, 2026 16:30 IST

A 28-year-old woman police constable tragically died by suicide in Vadodara, Gujarat, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old woman head constable, Priyanka Prajapati, was found dead in her residence in Vadodara police quarters.
  • Police discovered the body after being alerted and finding the door locked from the inside.
  • No suicide note was found at the scene, prompting an ongoing police investigation into the circumstances.
  • Prajapati had recently returned from a 20-day leave and had qualified for a police sub-inspector position.

A 28-year-old woman head constable allegedly died by suicide at her residence located in police quarters in Gujarat's Vadodara district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday and the police did not find any suicide note at the spot, they said.

 

Head constable Priyanka Prajapati allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residential quarters in Bapod area. On being alerted, a police team reached the spot and found that the door of her house was locked from the inside.

"By looking through the window, her body was found hanging inside," Bapod police inspector M K Gurjar told PTI.

Prajapati had recently returned after a 20-day leave to her native Banaskantha district. She had also successfully qualified the examination to become a police sub-inspector, he said.

Her body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem procedure, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
