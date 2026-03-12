HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why an IAF Officer in Raipur Allegedly Took His Own Life

March 12, 2026 08:16 IST

An Indian Air Force officer in Raipur allegedly committed suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and potential contributing factors.

Photograph: @IAF_MCC/X

Key Points

  • Wing Commander Vipul Yadav, an IAF officer posted in anti-Naxal operations, was found dead in his Raipur residence.
  • Police are investigating the death as a possible suicide, with preliminary information suggesting personal disputes as a potential cause.
  • No suicide note was discovered at the scene, prompting further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the IAF officer's death.
  • The IAF officer's wife, who works in the IT sector in Bengaluru, and their two children were not present at the time of the incident.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said.

Wing Commander Vipul Yadav, 39, was posted in tasks related to anti-Naxal operations.

 

His domestic help found him hanging with a rope from the ceiling fan inside his room at his residence in Vidhayak Colony under the Telibandha police station area on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

Wing Commander Yadav's son and daughter were sleeping in another room, he said.

The officer's wife, who previously served in the IAF, now works in the IT sector in Bengaluru. The couple had a love marriage in 2014, the official said.

Investigation into Possible Motives

According to preliminary information, the couple reportedly had frequent disputes, and personal issues may have prompted him to end his life, the official said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, and further investigation was underway to ascertain the trigger behind the extreme step, he added.

