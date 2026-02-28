Telangana Woman Police Constable Dies by Suicide

A 26-year-old woman police constable tragically died by suicide in Vikarabad, Telangana, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Key Points A 26-year-old woman police constable died by suicide in Vikarabad, Telangana.

The constable was found at her home, having taken her own life by hanging.

A note left by the constable mentioned no specific reason for her action but expressed grief over the loss of her father.

Police are investigating the suicide and analyzing her mobile phone for potential clues.

A woman police constable allegedly died by suicide in Vikarabad district of Telangana, police said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old woman took her life by hanging at her home in Vikarabad during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

In a note, she stated that there is no reason for her suicide, though she expressed anguish over losing her father some time ago.

No specific reason could be ascertained immediately for her extreme step, and an analysis of her mobile phone may offer clues, police added.