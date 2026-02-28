HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Telangana Woman Police Constable Dies by Suicide

Telangana Woman Police Constable Dies by Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
February 28, 2026 16:50 IST

A 26-year-old woman police constable tragically died by suicide in Vikarabad, Telangana, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old woman police constable died by suicide in Vikarabad, Telangana.
  • The constable was found at her home, having taken her own life by hanging.
  • A note left by the constable mentioned no specific reason for her action but expressed grief over the loss of her father.
  • Police are investigating the suicide and analyzing her mobile phone for potential clues.

A woman police constable allegedly died by suicide in Vikarabad district of Telangana, police said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old woman took her life by hanging at her home in Vikarabad during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

 

In a note, she stated that there is no reason for her suicide, though she expressed anguish over losing her father some time ago.

No specific reason could be ascertained immediately for her extreme step, and an analysis of her mobile phone may offer clues, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
