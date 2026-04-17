Depressed Woman Commits Suicide In Thane Home

A 34-year-old woman in Thane, Maharashtra, tragically ended her life due to severe depression, highlighting the critical need for mental health awareness and support.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 34-year-old woman in Thane, Maharashtra, allegedly committed suicide.

The woman was reportedly suffering from severe depression.

The incident occurred at her residence in Dombivli West.

Police investigations suggest the woman was struggling with mental distress due to family deaths.

A 34-year-old woman suffering from depression allegedly died by suicide at her house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Varsha Tushar Sawant allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her house in Dombivli West on the evening of April 14, an official said.

Police Investigation Into Suicide Case

Neighbours alerted the local police, following which a team rushed to the spot, he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Sawant had been struggling with severe mental distress following the deaths of her parents and siblings over the years, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

In India, suicide is a cognisable crime under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation will likely involve interviewing family, friends, and neighbours to understand the circumstances leading to the tragic event. Mental health support services are available across India to help individuals struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts.