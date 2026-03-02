HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Teen Dies by Suicide in Thane Over Fear of Parents' Scolding

Teen Dies by Suicide in Thane Over Fear of Parents' Scolding

Source: PTI
March 02, 2026 12:09 IST

A 13-year-old boy in Thane, Maharashtra, tragically died by suicide, reportedly driven by the fear of parental reprimand for his school pranks, highlighting the importance of mental health awareness and support for teenagers.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A 13-year-old boy in Thane, Maharashtra, died by suicide.
  • The teen was reportedly afraid of being reprimanded by his parents for playing pranks at school.
  • The school principal had summoned the parents to discuss the boy's behavior.
  • An accidental death report has been registered by the police.

A 13-year-old allegedly died by suicide at his house in Maharashtra's Thane city, reportedly out of fear of being reprimanded by his parents over his pranks at school, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Friday night in the Wagle Estate area under the jurisdiction of Srinagar police station, an official said.

 

Rudra Rakesh Singh, a student of a school in Mulund, neighbouring Mumbai, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his third-floor apartment, he said.

The official said the boy's father had informed the police that the school principal had recently summoned the parents to discuss the habit of playing pranks on his classmates.

"Since the father was out of town, the mother had visited the school. She reprimanded the teen and informed him that she had reported his conduct to his father," he said.

Afraid of being reprimanded by the parents, the student allegedly committed suicide, the official said.

The boy was rushed to a private hospital and subsequently shifted to the Thane Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said, adding that an accidental death report has been registered.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
