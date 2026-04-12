HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Police Investigate Death of Woman Found Hanging in Thane Hotel

Police Investigate Death of Woman Found Hanging in Thane Hotel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 09:57 IST

x

Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman found hanging in a Thane hotel, exploring possibilities of suicide or foul play.

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old woman was discovered deceased in a hotel room in Thane's Ambernath area.
  • Police are investigating the death as a possible suicide or homicide.
  • The woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hotel room.
  • An accidental death report has been filed as the investigation proceeds.

A 26-year-old woman has been found hanging at a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting police to launch a probe into her death from various angles, officials said on Sunday.

The woman had come to the hotel located in the Ambernath area and was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room there on Friday night, they said.

 

After being alerted by the hotel staff, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem, an official from Ambernath police station said.

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe to ascertain whether it was a suicide or somebody killed her, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Thane air hostess ends life, former partner booked
Thane air hostess ends life, former partner booked
Woman's Death at Hotel Sparks Investigation
Police Investigate Murder of Domestic Worker in Mira Road Flat
Thane College Employee Commits Suicide After Meeting with Principal
Woman commits suicide; live-in partner takes body at parents' home
Woman commits suicide; live-in partner takes body at parents' home

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

JD Vance lands in Pak, Munir receives him at airport0:39

JD Vance lands in Pak, Munir receives him at airport

Watch: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi's Rare Candid Chat In Parliament Complex1:58

Watch: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi's Rare Candid Chat In...

'Beware!' PM Modi Issues Stern Warning to TMC goons Over Bengal Violence1:41

'Beware!' PM Modi Issues Stern Warning to TMC goons Over...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO