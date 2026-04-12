Police Investigate Death of Woman Found Hanging in Thane Hotel

Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman found hanging in a Thane hotel, exploring possibilities of suicide or foul play.

Key Points A 26-year-old woman was discovered deceased in a hotel room in Thane's Ambernath area.

Police are investigating the death as a possible suicide or homicide.

The woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hotel room.

An accidental death report has been filed as the investigation proceeds.

A 26-year-old woman has been found hanging at a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting police to launch a probe into her death from various angles, officials said on Sunday.

The woman had come to the hotel located in the Ambernath area and was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room there on Friday night, they said.

After being alerted by the hotel staff, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem, an official from Ambernath police station said.

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe to ascertain whether it was a suicide or somebody killed her, he said.