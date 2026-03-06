HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Thane College Employee Commits Suicide After Meeting with Principal

Thane College Employee Commits Suicide After Meeting with Principal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 06, 2026 17:26 IST

A 42-year-old college employee in Thane, Maharashtra, tragically died by suicide after a meeting with the principal to discuss administrative and disciplinary issues, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A college employee in Thane, Maharashtra, died after jumping from the fourth floor of his workplace.
  • The employee, Praveen Chaudhary, was reportedly meeting with the principal regarding administrative and disciplinary concerns before the incident.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest Chaudhary was temperamental and became agitated during the discussion, leading to the suicide.
  • The college management had previously issued warnings to Chaudhary regarding his behaviour.
  • Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A 42-year-old employee of a college in Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the institution, police said on Friday.

Praveen Chaudhary, a peon at Pragati College in Dombivli East, allegedly jumped from the building on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

 

Chaudhary had arrived at the college with his parents to meet the principal about some administrative and disciplinary issues, and while his parents were inside the principal's office, he reportedly slipped away to the fourth floor and jumped before anyone could intervene, he said.

Hearing a loud thud, staff and students rushed to the ground floor and found Chaudhary unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the official said.

Investigation into the Circumstances

"Chaudhary was known to be temperamental and often reacted aggressively when confronted. The college management had issued several warnings to him regarding his administrative behaviour. His family had been called to the college on Thursday to discuss these concerns," he said.

Preliminary probe suggests that during the discussion, Chaudhary became agitated and took the extreme step in a fit of rage, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Teen Dies by Suicide in Thane Over Fear of Parents' Scolding
Teen Dies by Suicide in Thane Over Fear of Parents' Scolding
Woman Commits Suicide After Failing Police Exams
The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
Mumbai Man Killed in Dispute
Man Dies After Holi Dispute in Bhiwandi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Urfi Javed Stuns in Daring Lock-and-Key Ensemble1:01

Urfi Javed Stuns in Daring Lock-and-Key Ensemble

SRK Arrives with Family in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's Grand Wedding 0:33

SRK Arrives with Family in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's...

Kareena and Saif Spotted at Airport with Their Kids0:58

Kareena and Saif Spotted at Airport with Their Kids

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO