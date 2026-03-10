Couple's Death in Indore Raises Suicide and Financial Hardship Questions

An Indore couple's tragic death is under investigation, with financial difficulties suspected to be a key factor in a possible murder-suicide.

Key Points An Indore couple was discovered dead in their home under suspicious circumstances, prompting a police investigation.

Financial struggles are suspected to be a major factor in the couple's death, with reports of sold properties and stock market investments.

The husband is suspected of strangling his wife before taking his own life, according to preliminary investigations.

The couple's children were sent to the market shortly before the incident occurred.

A couple facing financial hardship was found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home in Indore on Tuesday, police said.

The couple's family had been struggling with financial problems for the past few days, they said.

Eknath Wagh (43), who lived in a rented house in the Pardeshipura police station area, was found hanging, while the body of his wife Rohini (36) was found lying on the ground, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh told reporters.

"It is suspected that Wagh strangled his wife to death before committing suicide and the police are conducting an investigation into it. Before the incident, Wagh had sent his two sons to the market to buy milk," he said.

Investigation Details

A preliminary investigation indicated that Wagh's family had been struggling financially for some time and had to sell their two houses, the official said.

"We have also received information that Wagh had invested a significant amount of money in the stock market," he added.