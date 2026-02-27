Woman Commits Suicide After Failing Police Exams

A 26-year-old woman in Thane, India, tragically took her own life after struggling with repeated failures in police recruitment exams, highlighting the immense pressure and mental health challenges faced by aspiring candidates.

Key Points Pratiksha Rane, a 26-year-old woman, committed suicide in Ambernath, Thane, due to depression.

Rane had been repeatedly failing to clear police recruitment examinations, leading to her distress.

She left a suicide note apologizing to her parents for her inability to secure a job and provide them a better life.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

A 26-year-old woman, identified as Pratiksha Rane, depressed over her repeated failure to clear police recruitment examinations, allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Ambernath in Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The deceased, a resident of Swaminagar in Ambernath (West), was found dead on February 26.

Rane had been preparing rigorously for the police force for several years, Ambernath West police station senior inspector Syed Shabbir said.

"She harboured a deep-seated dream of joining the department to provide a better life for her parents. However, continuous setbacks in the recruitment process led her into a state of severe depression," he added.

Suicide Note Reveals Despair

In her suicide note, she apologised to her parents for not being able to "give you the life I wanted to give you after failing to secure a job".

A case of accidental death has been registered and further probe is underway, Shabbir said.