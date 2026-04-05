Police Investigate Woman's Suicide in Lucknow

Police in Lucknow are investigating the suspected suicide of a 20-year-old woman, Alisha Khan, after she was found dead in her home.

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Key Points A 20-year-old woman, Alisha Khan, was found dead in her Lucknow home in a suspected suicide.

The woman's husband, Ayan Khan, reported the incident to the Madeyganj police station.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

A 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her home here on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, Ayan Khan, with his mother, Noori Khan, came to Madeyganj police station around 7.15 am and reported that his wife, Alisha Khan, had locked herself in the room between 4 and 4:30 am and hung herself.

Upon receiving this information, the police reached the spot and inspected the scene. They sent the body for a post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway, police added.