Woman Attempts Self-Immolation Over Land Dispute Inaction in Lucknow

Frustrated by alleged government inaction in a land dispute, a woman in Lucknow attempted self-immolation, highlighting the urgent need for resolution and support for citizens facing property issues.

A woman upset over alleged inaction by authorities in a land dispute attempted self-immolation near Lok Bhawan in Hazratganj area here on Friday afternoon, but police team present at the spot rescued her in time, an official said.

The incident took place around 1 pm near a barricade at Sector-1 on Lok Bhawan Road, a high-security zone in the heart of the state capital.

According to a statement issued by Lucknow Police, Sandhya Singh, a city resident, reached the spot and poured an alleged flammable substance on herself in a suspected attempt to set herself ablaze.

Personnel deployed in the area acted with promptness, preventing her from carrying out the act. She was subsequently taken to Hazratganj police station for questioning, and further legal action is under way, the statement said.

Land Dispute Details

During preliminary inquiry, the woman alleged that her neighbour, identified as Iqbal Singh, had encroached upon her land and illegally occupied it. She claimed that when she protested, she and her family were allegedly threatened, making them fearful.

She further said she had previously sought demarcation of the land and submitted multiple applications, but clear boundary marking of her property had not been carried out so far.

Police later handed her over to a Manak Nagar police station team. Officials said the local police would coordinate with the revenue department to examine records and conduct an impartial inquiry into the land dispute, following due legal procedure.

Lucknow Police reiterated that taking any extreme step such as self-harm is not a solution to disputes and said the woman is being provided counselling and necessary assistance. They added that the law and order situation in the area remains normal.