Home  » News » Himachal woman livestreams suicide on social media

Himachal woman livestreams suicide on social media

June 26, 2025 19:04 IST

A 20-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself at her home in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while recording the act live on social media, police said on Thursday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay

She allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday evening in Olgi village of Shadiyana panchayat, adjacent to Subathu Cantonment, when her family was away at the market, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Parwanoo Mehar Panwar said that as soon as the information about the woman's suicide was received, a police team immediately reached the spot.

Police is investigating the reasons for the suicide.

 

Before committing suicide, the woman said that no one was to be blamed for her suicide in the Facebook live video.

As the act was recorded live on Facebook, the news of the suicide spread rapidly, creating a stir in the area.

Police said her mother and brother were alerted by traders in Subathu market after seeing the video and asked them to immediately rush home.

The victim's mother could not get information about the incident on time as her phone was switched off.

The video continued for an hour after the suicide, they said.

