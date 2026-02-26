HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad Over 'Love Failure'

Woman Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad Over 'Love Failure'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
February 26, 2026 18:35 IST

A 20-year-old woman in Hyderabad, who previously worked for a YouTube channel, tragically died by suicide due to a suspected 'love failure' after her romantic advances were rejected, prompting a police investigation.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old woman in Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide due to a 'love failure' after expressing her feelings to a friend who rejected her.
  • The woman, who previously worked for a YouTube channel, sent a message to her mother in Kuwait before taking her life.
  • Police investigations reveal the woman had repeatedly proposed to a friend who declined her advances, leading to distress.
  • A diary recovered from the scene contained entries about her feelings, his rejection, and her hope for reciprocation.
  • The woman had attempted suicide previously, and her mother had asked the friend to stop communicating with her.

A 20-year-old woman, who previously worked for a YouTube channel, allegedly died by suicide at her residence here over a "love failure," after sending a text message to her mother in Kuwait, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, a native of Visakhapatnam, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her rented flat in the Raidurgam area on February 23.

 

In the early hours of the same day, she sent a text message to her mother, who is employed in Kuwait, saying, "I love you, mummy. Take care of my younger brother," before switching off her phone, a police official at Raidurgam station said.

On receiving information via Dial 100, a police team rushed to the spot, broke open the door and found her hanging in the flat.

Investigation Details

According to preliminary investigations, the first-year B Sc student, who had moved to Hyderabad six months ago, had repeatedly proposed to a friend from Visakhapatnam, but he declined and had recently asked her not to contact him.

However, they remained friends. He had also moved to Hyderabad and is working as a software professional, police said.

She had earlier worked for a YouTube channel and appeared in videos, police added.

"Both of them had known each other since 2023 and were friends. She had been expressing her love for him and had also proposed marriage, but he told her he was not interested. Even a day before her death, she called him to her flat and again expressed her feelings, but he reiterated that he was not interested," the official said.

Police said a diary recovered from the scene contained entries about her feelings for him, his rejection, and her hope that he might reciprocate in the future.

Based on available evidence, it appears to be a case of one-sided love, and she may have taken the extreme step due to distress over how events unfolded, police said.

The woman's mother stated that her daughter had attempted suicide about six months ago and that she had then asked the friend to stop communicating with her, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the mother, a case has been registered.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
'Let Children Have Real Friends Whom They Can't Block Or Delete'
'My wife gets hyper for no reason'
'We have lost 10 months of our lives'
Taapsee On Misha's Suicide: 'This Is What I Feared'
The Day Indrani Mukerjea Was Missed
