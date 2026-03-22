Lucknow Woman's Death Under Investigation

Police in Lucknow are investigating the suspicious death of a 69-year-old woman found in her home, seeking to uncover the circumstances surrounding her demise.
Key Points
- A 69-year-old woman was discovered dead in the Nishatganj area of Lucknow, India.
- Police are investigating the woman's death, which they are treating as suspicious.
- The deceased, Nirmala Devi, was found with a faint mark on her neck.
- A post-mortem examination has been conducted to determine the cause of death.
A 69-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Nishatganj area here, police said on Sunday.
Nirmala Devi was found dead on Saturday with a faint mark on her neck.
According to a police statement, she lived with her son, daughter-in-law, one grandson, and two minor granddaughters.
Her body was sent for a post-mortem, said police who are investigating the death.