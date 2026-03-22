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Lucknow Woman's Death Under Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

March 22, 2026 08:53 IST

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Police in Lucknow are investigating the suspicious death of a 69-year-old woman found in her home, seeking to uncover the circumstances surrounding her demise.

Key Points

  • A 69-year-old woman was discovered dead in the Nishatganj area of Lucknow, India.
  • Police are investigating the woman's death, which they are treating as suspicious.
  • The deceased, Nirmala Devi, was found with a faint mark on her neck.
  • A post-mortem examination has been conducted to determine the cause of death.

A 69-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Nishatganj area here, police said on Sunday.

Nirmala Devi was found dead on Saturday with a faint mark on her neck.

 

According to a police statement, she lived with her son, daughter-in-law, one grandson, and two minor granddaughters.

Her body was sent for a post-mortem, said police who are investigating the death.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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