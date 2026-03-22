Lucknow Woman's Death Under Investigation

Police in Lucknow are investigating the suspicious death of a 69-year-old woman found in her home, seeking to uncover the circumstances surrounding her demise.

Key Points A 69-year-old woman was discovered dead in the Nishatganj area of Lucknow, India.

Police are investigating the woman's death, which they are treating as suspicious.

The deceased, Nirmala Devi, was found with a faint mark on her neck.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted to determine the cause of death.

A 69-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Nishatganj area here, police said on Sunday.

Nirmala Devi was found dead on Saturday with a faint mark on her neck.

According to a police statement, she lived with her son, daughter-in-law, one grandson, and two minor granddaughters.

Her body was sent for a post-mortem, said police who are investigating the death.