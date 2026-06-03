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Neighbour Arrested For Fatal Land Dispute In Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 03, 2026 20:06 IST

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In a tragic incident highlighting the severity of property conflicts, a 50-year-old woman was brutally beaten to death by her neighbour in Odisha's Jajpur district over a long-standing land dispute, leading to the accused's arrest.

Key Points

  • A 50-year-old woman, Nandini Dehury, was allegedly murdered by her neighbour in Jajpur, Odisha.
  • The fatal incident stemmed from a long-standing dispute over a piece of homestead land.
  • The accused, Hari Dehury (30), reportedly attacked the victim with a crowbar during an argument.
  • Police have arrested the suspect and are conducting a post-mortem and further investigation into the property dispute motive.

A 50-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her neighbour over a land dispute in Odisha's Jajpur district on Wednesday, the police said. The incident took place at Saroi village under the Dharmasala police station limits.

Land Dispute Escalates To Fatal Attack

The deceased was identified as Nandini Dehury, a widow, while the accused is Hari Dehury (30). According to the police, the families of Nandini and Hari had a dispute over a piece of homestead land for a long time. Around 11 am on Wednesday, Hari forcibly entered Nandini's house and got into a quarrel with her over the land dispute.

 

During the heated argument, Hari allegedly attacked Nandini with a crowbar, leading to her death, the police said. On being informed, the police reached the spot and arrested Hari based on a complaint filed by the son of the deceased, Jajpur Road Sub Divisional Police Officer S K Patra said. "We have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the motive behind the murder," he said, adding that a property dispute is suspected as the motive behind the murder," Patra said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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