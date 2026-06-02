Man Held For Allegedly Killing Woman In Jharkhand

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for allegedly murdering a 45-year-old woman due to a long-standing feud.

Key Points A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering a 45-year-old woman in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand.

The murder was reportedly motivated by an old feud between the accused and the victim.

The accused lured the victim to an isolated location before slitting her throat with a kitchen knife.

Police have arrested the accused and seized the weapon used in the crime.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman by slitting her throat in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district over an old feud, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Jharkhand Murder Case

The incident took place in Khandkhori village in Kumardungi police station area on Monday, Jagannathpur Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Raphael Murmu told reporters.

The accused, Pudwa alias Choke Sinku, took the victim, Shuru Gope, to an isolated place on the pretext of some work and slit her throat with a kitchen knife, he said.

The accused was arrested and the crime weapon was seized. He confessed to killing her over old enmity, Murmu added.