Odisha Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Wife Amid Domestic Dispute

A tragic domestic dispute in Odisha resulted in a man killing his wife and then dying by suicide, leaving behind two young children and highlighting the devastating consequences of domestic violence.

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Key Points A man in Berhampur, Odisha, died by suicide after allegedly killing his wife during a domestic dispute.

The couple, identified as Chitrasen Nayak and Puja Naik, had a history of frequent domestic quarrels.

The man allegedly attacked his wife with a kitchen knife before dying by suicide by hanging himself from a tree near their home.

Police investigation suggests the incident was triggered by escalating domestic violence.

The couple had been married for seven years and had two young children.

A man killed his wife and then hanged himself from a tree in Odisha's Berhampur district, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Chitrasen Nayak (28), a labourer, and his wife Puja Naik (25), mother of two young boys.

According to police, the couple had frequent domestic disputes, and a quarrel reportedly escalated into violence on Monday night.

Chitrasen allegedly attacked Puja with a kitchen knife before taking his own life by hanging from a tree around 200 metres from their house.

Locals discovered his body on Tuesday morning. The incident took place at Saranuapalli within Belaguntha police limits.

Police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination at the sub-divisional hospital at Bhanjanagar.

"Initial investigation suggests the incident may have occurred due to a domestic dispute which escalated into violence," Bhanjanagar SDPO Deepak Mishra said.

He said the couple had got married about seven years ago and were blessed with two boys aged six and four years.