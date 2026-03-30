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Home  » News » Faridabad Woman Killed Over Land Compensation Dispute

Faridabad Woman Killed Over Land Compensation Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 30, 2026 17:47 IST

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A shocking murder in Faridabad reveals a family dispute over land compensation, allegedly leading a son and daughter-in-law to kill the 65-year-old victim.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 65-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in Faridabad by her son and daughter-in-law.
  • The motive behind the murder is believed to be a dispute over land compensation money.
  • The daughter-in-law has confessed to the crime, admitting to beating and strangling the victim.
  • Police are currently searching for the son, who is also implicated in the murder.
  • The victim's younger daughter-in-law alerted the police after suspecting foul play due to the land dispute.

A 65-year-old woman was murdered here allegedly by her own son and daughter-in-law over land compensation, police said on Monday.

After the investigation, the police registered a murder case at Sadar Ballabgarh police station, arresting the accused daughter-in-law, Poonam, who confessed to beating and strangling his mother-in-law to grab the compensation money, they said.

 

The deceased woman's son, Lalit, also assisted his wife in the crime, which occurred between 1 and 3 pm on March 16 in the Machhgar village in Faridabad's Sector 67, police said, adding that police are conducting raids to nab the absconding son.

According to the police, the deceased woman, Omwati, had two sons, and both are married. She had been living in the house for some time with her elder son Lalit and daughter-in-law Poonam.

Her younger son Amit and his wife Mamta live in a rented house in Ballabhgarh's Bhikam Colony, police said.

It was around 4 pm on March 16 when Mamta received a phone call informing her that her mother-in-law had died. She immediately informed the police, claiming that her mother-in-law had told her a few days earlier that Lalit and Poonam might kill her to grab the compensation money, they added.

A police team, along with a forensic team, reached the scene and collected evidence. The deceased's bangles were broken and embedded in the hands. There were injury marks on her neck and face, they said.

The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem, police said.

Confession and Motive

Crime Branch in-charge Ramesh Khatri said that the police took Poonam into custody. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime and revealed that her mother-in-law wanted to give the land compensation and the Sector 67 house to her younger daughter-in-law, Mamta and son Amit," the investigating officer said.

On March 16, after Poonam and Omwati had an argument over this matter, enraged, Lalit and Poonam assaulted her and then strangled her to death, he added.

"We are conducting raids to nab Lalit, and he will be arrested soon," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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