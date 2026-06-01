Woman Beaten To Death In Jharkhand; Suspect Detained

A 70-year-old woman was tragically killed in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, allegedly by a man suspected to have mental health issues, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the brutal attack.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A 70-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death in East Singhbhum, Jharkhand.

The suspect, believed to be mentally unstable, attacked the woman in a forest near Kundrukocha village.

The accused, Ram Sardar, allegedly assaulted the woman with a stick and stones.

Villagers apprehended the accused and allegedly assaulted him before police arrived.

Police have taken the accused into custody and are investigating the motive behind the killing.

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by a man suspected to be mentally unstable in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in a forest near Kundrukocha village in the Kowali police station area when the victim had gone to collect mahua seeds, they said.

Details of the Attack

The accused, Ram Sardar (38), a resident of the same village, allegedly attacked the woman without any apparent provocation, Kowali police station's officer-in-charge Mukesh Kumar said.

"He first assaulted her with a stick and later attacked her with stones, causing fatal injuries," the officer said.

Accused in Custody

After learning about the incident, angry villagers rushed to the spot, overpowered the accused and allegedly assaulted him.

A police team reached the area and rescued the injured man, who was admitted to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur and is currently undergoing treatment under police custody, Kumar said.

Investigation Underway

Police said he has not yet been formally arrested due to his medical condition and legal action will be initiated once he recovers.

While the motive behind the killing is yet to be established, investigators are examining all possible angles.

Preliminary findings suggest that the accused may have been suffering from mental health issues, police said.

The woman's body has been sent to MGM Hospital for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, they said.