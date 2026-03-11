Land Dispute Turns Deadly: Woman Stoned to Death in Sahibganj

A tragic land dispute in Sahibganj, Jharkhand, resulted in the stoning death of a woman, prompting swift police action and multiple arrests.

Key Points A woman was stoned to death in Sahibganj, Jharkhand, due to a land dispute between neighbours.

Police have arrested three members of a family, including two women, in connection with the murder.

The incident occurred in the Banjhi Futani Hat area under Borio police station jurisdiction.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against five people, and police are searching for the remaining two suspects.

A 40-year-old woman was crushed with stones to death on Wednesday in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district over a land dispute between two neighbours, a senior police official said.

Three members of a family, including two women, have been arrested in this connection so far, he said.

The incident occurred in the Banjhi Futani Hat area under the jurisdiction of Borio police station.

Details of the Incident and Investigation

"The victim, identified as Sanjhali Devi, was crushed with stones following a land dispute between two neighbours. The police have arrested three members of a family. Among the accused are a man and his two daughters," Sadar SDPO Kishore Tirkey said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination at Sahibganj Sadar Hospital.

The police have registered a named FIR against five people in this regard based on the statements of the victim's family members, the SDPO said.

Two other accused are absconding, and raids are being conducted to apprehend them, Tirkey added.