Caretaker Arrested For Jewellery Theft At Raveena Tandon's Brother's House

A caretaker trusted by Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon's family has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh from the actor's brother's residence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A caretaker has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh from Raveena Tandon's brother's house.

The accused, Rashi Chhabria, had been entrusted with caring for Raveena Tandon's elderly mother.

The theft was discovered in October when the family found their safe broken open.

Chhabria initially denied involvement but later confessed, returning two watches but claiming the jewellery was with an associate.

The complainant alleged that Chhabria threatened to implicate him in a false narcotics case.

A 47-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh from the house of Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon's brother after gaining the family's trust as a caretaker, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Arrest and Alleged Theft

The Juhu police recently arrested Rashi Chhabria, a resident of Khar, who had been entrusted with caring for the actor's elderly mother, Veena Tandon, an official said.

He said that the theft came to light in October last year, when the family checked their safe, only to find it broken open, with many items, including gold and diamond ornaments and two luxury wristwatches, missing.

The stolen valuables were worth Rs 25 lakh, the official said.

Confession and Recovery Efforts

According to the first information report (FIR), when confronted by Rajiv Tandon, Chhabria initially denied her involvement but later confessed to the crime. While she returned two stolen watches, she claimed the jewellery had been handed over to an associate named Jagdish, promising its return.

However, despite repeated follow-ups, the accused woman allegedly failed to return the jewellery, the official said.

Family's Trust and Allegations

Rajiv Tandon, in his police complaint, stated that Chhabria had been visiting the family since 2020 through mutual acquaintances, and after the death of her husband and parents, she allegedly developed close ties with the family and was given unrestricted access to the house.

Only family members and Chhabria were permitted access to the second floor of the residence where the valuables were kept, the complaint stated.

Threats and Further Investigation

The complainant has also alleged that Chhabria, through one of her associates claiming to be a police informer, threatened to implicate him in a false narcotics case if he continued to press for the return of the jewellery.

Chhabria was arrested on May 21 and produced before a court, which remanded her to police custody till May 29, the officer said, adding that further probe is underway.