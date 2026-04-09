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Woman Betrays Friend's Trust, Steals Cash and Gold in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 09, 2026 15:32 IST

In a shocking betrayal, a woman in Delhi exploited her friendship to steal cash and gold jewellery from her friend's home, leading to her arrest and the recovery of stolen items.

Key Points

  • A Delhi woman allegedly stole Rs 3.2 lakh in cash and gold jewellery from her friend's house after borrowing the keys under false pretenses.
  • Police arrested two individuals, including the woman, in connection with the theft in Sultanpuri, Delhi.
  • The accused woman gained access to the house keys by pretending to need them for applying mehendi.
  • Police recovered Rs 1.92 lakh in cash and various gold jewellery items from the accused.
  • The theft was carried out with the help of an accomplice, who was also arrested while attempting to sell the stolen jewellery.

Taking advantage of her friend's trust, a woman allegedly 'borrowed' the key to her house on the pretext of applying mehendi, using it later to rob her residence and escape with Rs 3.2 lakh in cash and several gold ornaments in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Thursday.

Two persons, including the woman, have been arrested in this connection, they added.

 

According to an official, an FIR was registered on April 4 after a complainant reported a theft at her house between 1 pm and 5 pm the same day.

The complainant said unidentified persons had entered her locked house and fled with cash and jewellery. "The stolen items included around Rs 3.2 lakh in cash and multiple gold ornaments such as necklace sets, rings, a chain and anklets," a senior police officer said.

Police analysed CCTV footage from the area, which showed a man -- accompanied by a woman wearing a burkha -- carrying a bag near the spot.

Arrest and Recovery of Stolen Goods

On April 7, police conducted a raid in Sultanpuri area after receiving information that a man was attempting to sell jewellery which were suspected to be stolen. "The accused, identified as Rajinder (22), was apprehended at the spot," the officer said.

During interrogation, Rajinder revealed he had committed the theft with the help of his aunt, who has been a friend of the complainant for several years. Police said the accused woman had gained access to the complainant's house keys earlier on the day of the theft under the pretext of applying mehendi, and later used them to carry out the theft.

Police recovered Rs 1.92 lakh in cash along with jewellery items, including two gold necklace sets, a gold ring, a gold chain, a pair of gold earrings and anklets from Rajinder's possession.

The accused woman was subsequently apprehended from her residence, and additional jewellery was recovered at her instance, police said, adding that both accused have been arrested and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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