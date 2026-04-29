Delhi Domestic Help Arrested For Stealing Jewellery

In Delhi, a 23-year-old domestic help has been arrested for stealing gold and diamond jewellery from her employer's home, leading to the recovery of the entire stolen property by the police.

Key Points A 23-year-old domestic help, Arti Chauhan, was arrested for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery in Delhi.

The theft was reported on April 27 from the residence of Urmila Jain in Rana Pratap Bagh.

Police recovered the entire stolen jewellery, including gold bracelets, bangles, chains, rings, and diamond ear tops.

The accused confessed to the theft during interrogation, stating she wanted to earn easy money.

A 23-year-old domestic help was arrested for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery from her employer's residence in northwest Delhi, with the entire stolen property recovered, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Arti Chauhan, a resident of Kabir Nagar, was found to be a first-time offender, they said.

Theft Reported From Rana Pratap Bagh

According to police, the incident was reported on April 27 when a PCR call was received regarding theft of valuables from the house of Urmila Jain (75) in Rana Pratap Bagh.

Based on Jain's complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation was initiated.

Accused Confesses To Jewellery Theft

"During the probe, suspicion fell on the domestic help who had access to the house. Sustained interrogation led to her confession," a senior police officer said.

Stolen Jewellery Recovered By Police

Following her disclosure, police recovered the entire stolen jewellery, including a gold bracelet, two gold 'kadas', four gold bangles, four gold chains, four gold rings, a pair of gold ear tops, a pair of diamond ear tops, two gold pendants with stones and a gold 'nath'.

During questioning, the accused told police that she committed the theft to earn easy money.