Home  » News » Long-Serving Domestic Help Arrested for Theft from Elderly Employers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 12, 2026 17:32 IST

A long-serving domestic help in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly stealing £16,000 in gold and cash from the elderly couple she worked for, ending a 25-year employment with a shocking betrayal.

Key Points

  • A domestic help in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly stealing £16,000 worth of gold jewellery and cash from her elderly employers.
  • The accused had been working for the couple in Frazer Town for approximately 25 years.
  • Police recovered 54 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 8 lakh in cash following the arrest.
  • The theft was discovered after the couple filed a complaint at Pulakeshinagar police station.
  • The domestic help confessed to the theft during interrogation after being issued a notice for inquiry.

A 55-year-old domestic help was arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 16 lakh from an elderly couple's house here, police said.

Dhanlakshmi had been working at the couple's house in Frazer Town for nearly 25 years, they said.

 

With her arrest, police claimed to have recovered 54 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 8 lakh cash, totaling worth Rs 16 lakh.

The matter came to light on February 19 when a complaint was filed in this regard at Pulakeshinagar police station, police said.

According to police, the elderly couple used to withdraw money every month from a nearby bank for household expenses and used to take the domestic help along with them. After withdrawing the cash, they would keep it in their house.

Observing this, the domestic help is suspected to have stolen cash and two gold chains weighing about 54 grams from the house since the year 2025, without the knowledge of the elderly couple.

Investigation and Confession

During the course of investigation, on March 5, a notice was issued to the domestic help for an inquiry. During interrogation, she confessed to committing the theft, a senior police officer said.

"Upon questioning, the accused revealed that she had kept the stolen gold jewellery and cash at her residence. Based on the information provided by her, on March 7, 54 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 8 lakh in cash was recovered from her possession. The total value of the recovered property is Rs 16 lakh," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

