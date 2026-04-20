Delhi Domestic Help Held For Stealing Gold Jewellery

A domestic help in Delhi has been arrested for stealing gold jewellery from an elderly woman's home, highlighting the importance of background checks and security measures.

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Keshav Maharaj/X

Key Points A domestic help was arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery from an elderly woman's house in Delhi.

The accused, Sukhwati, confessed to the theft, citing temptation for easy money.

Police recovered approximately 250 grams of stolen gold jewellery from the domestic help's residence.

The arrest followed a swift investigation after the theft was reported in Keshav Puram.

A 40-year-old domestic help was arrested for allegedly stealing around 250 grams of gold jewellery from the house of an 82-year-old woman in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sukhwati, a resident of a jhuggi in Lawrence Road, was apprehended from her residence and the entire stolen gold was recovered from her possession, they said.

Swift Action Leads To Arrest

"A complaint was received regarding theft of gold jewellery from the senior citizen's house, following which an FIR was registered at Keshav Puram police station and further investigation was launched," a senior police officer said.

A team launched a swift and coordinated investigation, during which the domestic help came under suspicion.

Confession And Recovery Of Stolen Goods

She was tracked and arrested. During interrogation, Sukhwati confessed to committing the theft, saying that she was tempted by the prospect of easy money. Police said she has no prior criminal record. Further investigation in the case is underway, police said.

Under Indian law, theft of this nature typically falls under Section 381 of the Indian Penal Code, dealing with theft by a clerk or servant of property in possession of the master. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering evidence and filing a chargesheet in court.